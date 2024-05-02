Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 19656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $651.81 million, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

