Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on the stock.
TUNE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.65). 46,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,887.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,500.00%.
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
