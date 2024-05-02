Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,246,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

