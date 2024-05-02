Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,246,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $3.87.
