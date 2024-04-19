John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

