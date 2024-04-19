Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

