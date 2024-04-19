Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.
Shares of VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,857. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
