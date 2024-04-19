John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Azenta worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,873. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

