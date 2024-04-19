iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 287,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

