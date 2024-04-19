Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 298861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94. In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$76,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94. Insiders sold a total of 40,482 shares of company stock worth $153,370 over the last three months. 15.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

