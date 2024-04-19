Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $207,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

