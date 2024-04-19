First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 179,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 501,571 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $28.80.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $553,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,306,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

