Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 260,162 shares.The stock last traded at $61.17 and had previously closed at $61.51.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

