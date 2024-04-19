Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 260,162 shares.The stock last traded at $61.17 and had previously closed at $61.51.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
