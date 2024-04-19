HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 98,453 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $23.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $758.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

