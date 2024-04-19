iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 251,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 635,076 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $45.18.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $14,408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,480 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $11,182,000.
About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.