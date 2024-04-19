Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,163.27.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,214.75. 33,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,043.56. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $741.74 and a 1 year high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

