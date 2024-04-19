Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,758. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

