Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,583. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.45 and its 200-day moving average is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.