Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 392,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,710. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

