Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.28. 7,656,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,794,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

