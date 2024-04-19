Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 193,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,964 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.