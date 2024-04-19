Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 193,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,964 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.