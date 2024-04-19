Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.47. Approximately 33,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 458,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.