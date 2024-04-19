Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.61

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 33743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arko by 9.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

