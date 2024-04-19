Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.80. 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Nayax Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

