Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.80. 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
