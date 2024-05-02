Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £26,220 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,935.56).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 859.50 ($10.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.43).
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
