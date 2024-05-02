Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £26,220 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,935.56).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 859.50 ($10.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.43).

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

HWDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

