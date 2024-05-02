Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By DA Davidson

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

