Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.77.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.