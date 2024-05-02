Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,119 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

