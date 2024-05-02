Amprius Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.84. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.