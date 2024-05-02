Energy Transfer LP Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

