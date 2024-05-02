Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 683,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

