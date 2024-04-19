Decred (DCR) Price Tops $21.06 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Decred has a market cap of $337.06 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.06 or 0.00033087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00086186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012951 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,001,154 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

