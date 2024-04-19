Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $109,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.09 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

