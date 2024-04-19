Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. 1,849,417 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.