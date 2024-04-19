Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,217,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 64,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

