TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 788,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

