Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.91. 234,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,565. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.