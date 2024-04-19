Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

