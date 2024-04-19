DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $235.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

