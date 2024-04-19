Capricorn Energy PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 43 (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.61. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £147.94 million, a P/E ratio of -147.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.