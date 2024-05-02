iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

