Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

