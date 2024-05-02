Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 158,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

