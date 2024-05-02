Berry Wealth Group LP Buys Shares of 13,100 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,871,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $359,283,000 after buying an additional 448,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,297,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,841,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $155,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 3,491,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.