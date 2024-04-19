BE Semiconductor Industries to Issue Dividend of $1.94 (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9432 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $195.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

