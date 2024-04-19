E.On Se (EONGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on May 28th

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.40.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

