E.On Se (EONGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on May 28th

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.40.
E.On Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About E.On
