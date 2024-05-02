Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Overweight

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

