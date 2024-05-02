Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,760,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 13,132,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,987,246. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

