Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 856,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 376,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.