Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

TSN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,764. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.