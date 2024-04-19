Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 28,737 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,206. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.